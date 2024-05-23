Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uravi T and Wedge Lamps reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 50.54% to Rs 11.08 crore

Net profit of Uravi T and Wedge Lamps reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.54% to Rs 11.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 144.83% to Rs 2.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.83% to Rs 41.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.087.36 51 41.9933.91 24 OPM %15.076.25 -15.2914.21 - PBDT1.360.18 656 4.853.47 40 PBT0.74-0.37 LP 2.491.28 95 NP0.55-0.36 LP 2.130.87 145

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps standalone net profit rises 15.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Ausom Enterprise Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Captain Pipes Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pearl Polymers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Stock alert: ITC, Nykaa, Jubilant Foodworks, Oil India, Power Grid Corp

Allcargo Logistics arm acquires 25% stake in Fair Trade

Cautious optimism: shares may see uptick at open

Shyam Century Ferrous reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Music Broadcast reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.97 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story