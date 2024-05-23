Uravi T and Wedge Lamps reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.54% to Rs 11.08 crore

Net profit of Uravi T and Wedge Lamps reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.54% to Rs 11.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 144.83% to Rs 2.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.83% to Rs 41.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

11.087.3641.9933.9115.076.2515.2914.211.360.184.853.470.74-0.372.491.280.55-0.362.130.87

