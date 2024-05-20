Apollo Pipes standalone net profit declines 56.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.44% to Rs 245.79 croreNet profit of Apollo Pipes declined 56.62% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 245.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 251.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 77.50% to Rs 42.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 977.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 914.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
