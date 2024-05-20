Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Pipes standalone net profit declines 56.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Apollo Pipes standalone net profit declines 56.62% in the March 2024 quarter

May 20 2024
Sales decline 2.44% to Rs 245.79 crore

Net profit of Apollo Pipes declined 56.62% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 245.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 251.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 77.50% to Rs 42.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 977.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 914.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales245.79251.94 -2 977.14914.52 7 OPM %10.1411.68 -9.767.44 - PBDT23.7727.71 -14 94.1861.12 54 PBT15.4320.15 -23 64.4432.73 97 NP6.5215.03 -57 42.4423.91 77

First Published: May 20 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

