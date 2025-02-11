Trans India House Impex standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 39.61% to Rs 15.32 crore

Net profit of Trans India House Impex declined 80.77% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 39.61% to Rs 15.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales15.3225.37 -40 OPM %2.22-0.63 -PBDT0.090.35 -74 PBT0.060.35 -83 NP0.050.26 -81

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

