Trans India House Impex standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.61% to Rs 15.32 croreNet profit of Trans India House Impex declined 80.77% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 39.61% to Rs 15.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales15.3225.37 -40 OPM %2.22-0.63 -PBDT0.090.35 -74 PBT0.060.35 -83 NP0.050.26 -81
