Trans India House Impex standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.61% to Rs 15.32 crore

Net profit of Trans India House Impex declined 80.77% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 39.61% to Rs 15.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.15.3225.372.22-0.630.090.350.060.350.050.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News