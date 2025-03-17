Alkem Lab gains as Bioequivalence Center clears USFDA inspection without observations

Alkem Laboratories added 1.93% to Rs 4,795 after the company announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a Bioresearch Monitoring (BIMO) inspection at its Bioequivalence Center in Taloja, Maharashtra.

The inspection, conducted from March 10 to March 13, 2025, concluded that no Form 483 had been issued.

Alkem Laboratories is engaged in the pharmaceutical business with global operations. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 1.8% to Rs 625.82 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 637.37 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales rose 1.5% YoY to Rs 3,374.28 crore in Q3 FY25.

