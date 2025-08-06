Transpek Industry consolidated net profit rises 67.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.56% to Rs 154.23 crore

Net profit of Transpek Industry rose 67.71% to Rs 15.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.56% to Rs 154.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 151.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.154.23151.8615.5910.5433.2523.9920.9311.6615.589.29

