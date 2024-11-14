Mauria Udyog consolidated net profit rises 32.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.22% to Rs 98.98 crore

Net profit of Mauria Udyog rose 32.20% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.22% to Rs 98.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 82.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.98.9882.334.515.0510.054.359.333.714.683.54

