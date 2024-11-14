Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mauria Udyog consolidated net profit rises 32.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:39 AM IST
Sales rise 20.22% to Rs 98.98 crore

Net profit of Mauria Udyog rose 32.20% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.22% to Rs 98.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 82.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales98.9882.33 20 OPM %4.515.05 -PBDT10.054.35 131 PBT9.333.71 151 NP4.683.54 32

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

