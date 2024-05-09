Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transwarranty Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd, Rane (Madras) Ltd, Rane Holdings Ltd and CL Educate Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 May 2024.

Transwarranty Finance Ltd crashed 8.18% to Rs 16.61 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd lost 7.72% to Rs 42.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 99700 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36008 shares in the past one month.

Rane (Madras) Ltd tumbled 7.16% to Rs 800.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5860 shares in the past one month.

Rane Holdings Ltd slipped 6.96% to Rs 1326.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4711 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3343 shares in the past one month.

CL Educate Ltd dropped 6.89% to Rs 78.49. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4969 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 09 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

