Adani Green Energy Q4 PAT climbs 53% YoY to Rs 230 cr

Adani Green Energy reported 53.33% surge consolidated net profit to Rs 230 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 150 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

Total income increased by 15.38% YoY to Rs 3,278 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Revenue from power supply jumped 37.35% to Rs 2,666 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 1,941 crore posted in the same quarter the previous year.

Cash profit increased 18.13% to Rs 1,231 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1,042 crore reported in corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA from power supply stood at Rs 2,453 crore in Q4 FY25, up 35.45% compared to Rs 1,811 crore in Q4 FY24. The EBITDA margin from power supply marginally declined to 91.3% in Q4 FY25, compared to 91% recorded in Q4 FY24.

The company stated that strong growth in revenue, EBITDA, and cash profit was primarily driven by the addition of 3.3 GW of greenfield capacity, deployment of advanced renewable energy technologies, and superior plant performance.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 31.27% to Rs 1,444 crore on 18.06% increase in total income to Rs 12,422 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Sagar Adani, executive director of Adani Green Energy, said, We are playing a pivotal role in Indias renewable energy growth, which is evident from our historic 3.3 GW greenfield capacity addition in FY25. We contributed 16% to the nations utility-scale solar and 14% to wind energy additions, setting new benchmarks for rapid, large-scale renewable energy deployment.

We are progressing well to develop the worlds largest renewable energy plant of 30 GW by 2029 at Khavda, Gujarat, having operationalized 4.1 GW of solar and wind capacity within two years of commencing construction. We delivered high solar capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of 32.4% in Q4 FY25. This underscores the sites high resource potential harnessed by deploying advanced technologies such as bifacial n-type modules, horizontal single-axis trackers (HSAT), and waterless robotic cleaning systems. Aligned with our circular economy framework, we achieved water positivity across our entire operational portfolio ahead of our FY26 target, a testament of our commitment to achieve the ESG objectives.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) is Indias largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world enabling the clean energy transition. AGEL develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and energy storage solutions. AGEL currently has an operating renewable portfolio of over 14.2 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states. The company has set a target of achieving 50 GW by 2030 aligned to Indias decarbonization goals.

The counter shed 0.77% to Rs 933 on the BSE.

