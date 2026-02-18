Trishakti Industries bags Rs 42 lakh contract from Larsen & Toubro

Trishakti Industries announced that it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 42 lakh from Larsen and Toubro.

In a regulatory filing, Trishakti said the order involves the deployment of advanced machinery along with skilled manpower.

The contract is for hiring of machines with manpower and is to be executed immediately, with a duration of five months.

The broad commercial consideration for the contract stands at Rs 42 lakh.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in Larsen and Toubro. It further stated that the contract does not fall under related party transactions.