Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.20% to Rs 76.87 crore

Net Loss of Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.20% to Rs 76.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 78.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales76.8778.60 -2 OPM %46.6940.27 -PBDT-0.61-0.51 -20 PBT-0.61-0.51 -20 NP-0.61-0.51 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maharashtra elections LIVE: Learned from Lok Sabha debacle, says Shinde after NDA's Maha victory

Few voters choose Nota in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls

Jharkhand Election Results LIVE: JMM-led INDIA bloc set for a landslide win; BJP's hopes dashed

NDA-BJP candidates winning bypolls proof of people's faith in PM Modi: Yogi

Maharashtra elections results 2024: Constituency-wise full list of winners

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story