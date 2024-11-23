Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.20% to Rs 76.87 crore

Net Loss of Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.20% to Rs 76.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 78.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.76.8778.6046.6940.27-0.61-0.51-0.61-0.51-0.61-0.51

