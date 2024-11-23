HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 27.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 45.58% to Rs 49.19 crore

Net profit of HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India rose 27.25% to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.58% to Rs 49.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales49.1933.79 46 OPM %92.3689.08 -PBDT13.1210.33 27 PBT13.0610.26 27 NP9.767.67 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

