HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 27.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.58% to Rs 49.19 crore

Net profit of HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India rose 27.25% to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.58% to Rs 49.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.49.1933.7992.3689.0813.1210.3313.0610.269.767.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News