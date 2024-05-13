Tube Investments slides as Q4 PAT plunges 50% YoY

Tube Investments of India slipped 4.36% to Rs 3,911 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 49.82% to Rs 189.53 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 311.78 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

However, revenue from operations jumped 18.86% to Rs 4,345 crore in 4,490.11 as against Rs 3,777.57 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Profit before exceptional items and tax grew marginally to Rs 400.94 crore in the March quarter as compared to Rs 400.05 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. The company reported exceptional item of Rs 6.12 crore during Q4 FY24.

Total expenses rose by 21.95% YoY to Rs 4,172.39 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 2759.62 crore (up 22.19% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 406.54 crore (up 28.32% YoY) during the quarter.

On segmental front, the companys revenue from Engineering was at Rs 1275.92 crore (up 22.17% YoY), revenue from Metal Formed Products stood at Rs 385.89 crore (up 11.16% YoY), income from Mobility was at Rs 153.94 crore (down 0.38% YoY) and revenue from Electrical Vehicles surged to Rs 57.21 crore during the period under review.

Meanwhile, revenue for the firms Gears and Gear Products segment was Rs 152.95 crore, up 24.62% YoY; revenue from Power Systems was Rs 820.98 crore, up 38.54% YoY; revenue from Industrial Systems was Rs 1,364.14 crore, up 4.47% YoY; and revenue from the Medical business was Rs 43.46 crore for the quarter.

Separately, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for the financial year ending 31 March 2024, which will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM.

Further, The board has also approved a long-term borrowing up to Rs 350 crore through term loan and/or by way of issue of privately placed secured non-convertible debentures, in one or more tranches, if required, to meet the company's fund requirements for FY 2024-25.

Tube Investments of India, a Murugappa Group company, is one of India's leading manufacturers of a wide range of precision engineered and metal formed products for major industries such as automotive, railway, construction, mining, agriculture, etc. The company is also a leading manufacturer of bicycles in India, with a range of iconic brands and a strong market presence.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News