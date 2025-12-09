Volumes spurt at ERIS Lifesciences Ltd counter

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd notched up volume of 23.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 42.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55442 shares

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, L T Foods Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 December 2025.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd notched up volume of 23.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 42.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55442 shares. The stock rose 7.65% to Rs.1,651.20. Volumes stood at 37264 shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd recorded volume of 818.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.34% to Rs.53.11. Volumes stood at 64.47 lakh shares in the last session. Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd saw volume of 27.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 87765 shares. The stock increased 0.11% to Rs.2,842.50. Volumes stood at 2.83 lakh shares in the last session. Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd recorded volume of 43.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.29% to Rs.362.65. Volumes stood at 2.15 lakh shares in the last session.