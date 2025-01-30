TV Vision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.60 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales decline 21.80% to Rs 9.72 crore

Net Loss of TV Vision reported to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 21.80% to Rs 9.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales9.7212.43 -22 OPM %-41.98-36.52 -PBDT-2.87-4.60 38 PBT-6.60-8.86 26 NP-6.60-8.86 26

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

