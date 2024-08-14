Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 19.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Sales rise 27.34% to Rs 1606.34 crore

Net profit of TVS Credit Services rose 19.77% to Rs 140.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 117.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.34% to Rs 1606.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1261.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1606.341261.41 27 OPM %39.8842.13 -PBDT196.31163.07 20 PBT187.36156.92 19 NP140.63117.42 20

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

