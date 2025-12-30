TVS Motor Company inks MoU with Manba Finance for commercial mobility portfolio

TVS Motor Company said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Manba Finance to offer retail finance solutions for its commercial mobility portfolio.

This strategic partnership aims to enhance vehicle affordability and improve access to structured financing for customers across India.

Under the agreement, Manba Finance will provide monthly EMI-based financing solutions for the entire range of TVS Commercial Mobility vehicles, covering both passenger and cargo three-wheelers, across internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) models.

The collaboration is designed to strengthen TVS Commercial Mobilitys ecosystem by offering competitive funding schemes, reduced turnaround time (TAT) for loan processing, and deeper penetration into rural and semi-urban markets.

By simplifying access to finance, the partnership seeks to support last-mile entrepreneurs and fleet operators in scaling their businesses. Rajat Gupta, Business Head Commercial Mobility, TVS Motor Company said, This partnership with Manba Finance strengthens our ability to offer accessible and competitive financing solutions across our ICE and EV three-wheeler portfolio. By improving affordability, reducing turnaround time, and expanding reach into rural markets, we aim to support entrepreneurs and fleet operators in enhancing their earning potential and business scalability. TVS Motor Company is a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.