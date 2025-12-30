Orient Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

EKI Energy Services Ltd, Kopran Ltd, Sharika Enterprises Ltd and Asian Hotels (North) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 December 2025.

Orient Technologies Ltd soared 14.10% to Rs 377 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8928 shares in the past one month.

EKI Energy Services Ltd spiked 11.04% to Rs 102.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21224 shares in the past one month. Kopran Ltd surged 10.67% to Rs 158.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 78487 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58971 shares in the past one month. Sharika Enterprises Ltd gained 9.99% to Rs 14.53. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25752 shares in the past one month.