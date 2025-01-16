Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Company Ltd rises for third consecutive session

TVS Motor Company Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Image
Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2276.95, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.9% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.93% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2276.95, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77055.77, up 0.43%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has slipped around 7.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22712.75, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2285.2, up 1.13% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 12.9% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.93% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 46.11 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IDFC First Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

State Bank of India soars 1.56%, up for third straight session

Canara Bank gains for third straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Gland Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Dundigal facility

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story