IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 0.29%, gains for five straight sessions

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60150.95, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 908.8, up 0.38% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is down 6.7% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% gain in NIFTY and a 20.6% gain in the Nifty Bank index.