Bank of Baroda gains for fifth session

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has added around 1.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60150.95, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 116.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71.92 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 308, up 0.36% on the day. Bank of Baroda is up 34.65% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% gain in NIFTY and a 20.6% gain in the Nifty Bank index.