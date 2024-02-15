TVS Motor Company subscribes to 28.57% stake in Indian Foundation for Quality Management

TVS Motor Company has subscribed to 28.57% stake in Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) by way of newly issued shares of IFQM.

IFQM has been incorporated as a section 8 company with an aim to empower and encourage the Indian organizations in diverse sectors to embrace and integrate quality values, principles, and practices in all aspects of management.

The investment is in line with the Company's commitment to improve the quality of Indian products and services and increase the exports, thereby boosting India's GDP growth and enhance India's global trade share and its image as a quality provider.

