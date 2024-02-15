Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Company subscribes to 28.57% stake in Indian Foundation for Quality Management

TVS Motor Company subscribes to 28.57% stake in Indian Foundation for Quality Management

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

TVS Motor Company has subscribed to 28.57% stake in Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) by way of newly issued shares of IFQM.

IFQM has been incorporated as a section 8 company with an aim to empower and encourage the Indian organizations in diverse sectors to embrace and integrate quality values, principles, and practices in all aspects of management.

The investment is in line with the Company's commitment to improve the quality of Indian products and services and increase the exports, thereby boosting India's GDP growth and enhance India's global trade share and its image as a quality provider.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

DMR Hydroengineering &amp; Infrastructures invests subscribes to rights issue of DM Consulting

TVS Motor rises as sales climbs 23% YoY in Jan'24

TVS Supply Chain's Australian arm to pay AUD 6 mn for settling certain disputes

TVS Motor Company records 23% growth in Jan sales

TVS Emerald Achieves Sales Worth Rs 200+ Crore with Joint Launch of Residential Projects in Chennai

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals acquires 50.60% stake in Anugraha Chemicals

B.L.Kashyap &amp; Sons wins order of Rs 208 cr

Dilip Buildcon JV bags irrigation project of Rs 412 cr

Indices climbs amid volatility, Nifty settles above 21,900; M&amp;M surge 7%

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co consolidated net profit declines 18.72% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story