Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank appoints Anand Viswanathan as chief risk officer

Axis Bank appoints Anand Viswanathan as chief risk officer

Image
Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Axis Bank announced that its board has appointed Anand Viswanathan as chief risk officer (CRO) for a period of 3 years with effect from January 1, 2026 up to December 31, 2028.

He will succeed Amit Talgeri who will step down on completion of his second term, at the close of business hours on December 31, 2025.

Anand is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, where he specialized in Economics and Finance ranking 2nd in his class. He is a rank holder Chartered Accountant and rank holder Company Secretary. Additionally, he holds the FRM certification from the Global Association of Risk Professionals.

He is presently head, market & liquidity risk & ERM & model risk at Axis Bank and has over two decades of experience across risk management, financial markets, and structuring, having held leadership roles at Axis Bank and other foreign and Indian banks.

Meawnhile, the banks board has approved the allotment of 5,00,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) (series-9) aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis.

The bank will issue 5,00,000 fully paid, senior, rated, listed, unsecured, taxable, redeemable, long term NCDs (series 9) with a face value of Rs 1 lakh. The debentures carry a coupon rate of 7.27% per annum, payable annually, and will mature on 26 November 2035.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India.

The NCDs are rated CRISIL AAA/Stable by CRISIL Ratings, [ICRA]AAA/Stable by ICRA, and Ind AAA/Stable by India Ratings & Research.

Axis Bank is the third-largest private sector bank in India. As of 30th September 2025, the bank's distribution network comprised 5,976 domestic branches and 13,177 ATMs. The Banks Axis Virtual Centre is present across eight centres with over 1,786 Virtual Relationship Managers as on 30th September 2025.

The bank reported a 26.42% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 5,089.64 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 6,917.57 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income increased 1.22% YoY to Rs 37,594.81 crore in Q2 FY26.

The scrip rose 0.32% to Rs 1,294.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NHAI acquires land from Ultramarine & Pigments for highway project in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu

Benchmarks set new peaks; Sensex settles 111 pts higher; Nifty ends above 26,200 level

TCS inks five-year deal with SAP to accelerate cloud & genAI transformation

TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad alliance roll out 2 lakh units

Tata Elxsi joins hands with Druid Software to boost enterprise for 5G adoption

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story