NHAI acquires land from Ultramarine & Pigments for highway project in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu

Image
Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Ultramarine & Pigments announced that National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has acquired a portion of land admeasuring 10,696 Sq. Mtrs, which is a part of the factory land owned by the Company located at Ranipet, Tamil Nadu.

The acquisition has been made for National highway project, and the Company has received a compensation of Rs. 6,01,18,526/- on 26 November 2025 from NHAI towards the said portion of land.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

