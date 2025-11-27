NHAI acquires land from Ultramarine & Pigments for highway project in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Ultramarine & Pigments announced that National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has acquired a portion of land admeasuring 10,696 Sq. Mtrs, which is a part of the factory land owned by the Company located at Ranipet, Tamil Nadu.

The acquisition has been made for National highway project, and the Company has received a compensation of Rs. 6,01,18,526/- on 26 November 2025 from NHAI towards the said portion of land.

