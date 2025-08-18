TVS Srichakra arm injects Rs 6 cr in TVS Sensing Solution via right issue

TVS Srichakra said that its wholly owned subsidiary, TVS Srichakra Investments (TSIL) has subscribed 2.14 lakh shares of TVS Sensing Solution Private Limited (TVSSSPL) via right issue.

TVS Sensing Solution Private Limited (TVSSSPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of TSIL, primarily engaged in the manufacture of electrical switches, electrical apparatus and related components. It provides products and solutions across a wide range of segments, including automotive, industrial, consumer durables and IT. Its turnover was Rs 157.17 crore in FY25.

TSIL has acquired 2,14,285 equity shares of TVSSPL, with a face value of Rs 10 each for a total consideration of Rs 6 crore.