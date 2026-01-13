TVS Supply Chain Solutions jumps after bagging 3-year contract from Daimler India

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) rallied 3.06% to Rs 109.40 after the firm secured a three-year contract from Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) to manage in-plant warehouse operations at DICV's manufacturing facility in Chennai.

Under the agreement, TVS SCS will manage end-to-end warehouse operations within DICVs manufacturing facility, ensuring seamless material flow, optimised inventory, and enhanced operational efficiency.

By leveraging advanced technologies including IoT-based tracking for real-time visibility, automation-led systems to reduce manual handling, predictive analytics for smarter planning, and digital dashboards for centralized performance monitoring. These capabilities will help strengthen DICVs production ecosystem and support its focus on efficiency and quality.

Sukumar K, CEO India & MEA, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said "We are pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with Daimler through this significant engagement. Our global experience with Daimler, combined with our expertise in in-plant logistics, automation-led operations, and real-time visibility solutions, positions us well to drive measurable efficiencies. We look forward to further strengthening their production ecosystem and supporting their commitment to world-class manufacturing." C. Muthu Maruthachalam, President & Chief Operating Officer, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, "Efficient in-plant logistics is vital to our production success. Partnering with TVS Supply Chain Solutions allows us to leverage their proven expertise and technology-driven approach to enhance our operational performance.