Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 61.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Tyche Industries declined 61.60% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 40.39% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10.5817.7510.3027.272.946.882.466.381.824.74

