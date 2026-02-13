Associate Sponsors

Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 61.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
Sales decline 40.39% to Rs 10.58 crore

Net profit of Tyche Industries declined 61.60% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 40.39% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales10.5817.75 -40 OPM %10.3027.27 -PBDT2.946.88 -57 PBT2.466.38 -61 NP1.824.74 -62

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

