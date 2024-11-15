Typhoon Financial Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Typhoon Financial Services rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

