Typhoon Financial Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Typhoon Financial Services rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.08 13 OPM %33.3312.50 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.020.01 100
