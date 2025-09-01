Home / Markets / Capital Market News / U. Y. Fincorp Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jindal Photo Ltd, Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Atlantaa Ltd and Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 September 2025.

Jindal Photo Ltd, Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Atlantaa Ltd and Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 September 2025.

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 14.58 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Photo Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 1230.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 702 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1039.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17093 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2715 shares in the past one month.

Atlantaa Ltd added 19.99% to Rs 36.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 72614 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36077 shares in the past one month.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd advanced 19.97% to Rs 31.48. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5999 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Anlon Healthcare IPO ends with 7.13 times subscription

Nifty trades near 24,550 mark; consumer durables shares jump for 3rd day

British Pound net speculative shorts rise

India manufacturing PMI moves up to 59.3 in August

Axiscades Tech gains on bagging Rs 150-cr defence order for Su-30MKI Upgrade

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story