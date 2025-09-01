U. Y. Fincorp Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jindal Photo Ltd, Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Atlantaa Ltd and Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 September 2025.

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 14.58 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Photo Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 1230.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 702 shares in the past one month. Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1039.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17093 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2715 shares in the past one month. Atlantaa Ltd added 19.99% to Rs 36.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 72614 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36077 shares in the past one month.