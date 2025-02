Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 56.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.94% to Rs 34.32 crore

Net profit of Vikram Thermo (India) rose 56.37% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 40.94% to Rs 34.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 24.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.34.3224.3538.8738.7313.479.3612.838.7410.076.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News