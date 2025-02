JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 59.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 29.22 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings declined 59.98% to Rs 13.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 29.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

