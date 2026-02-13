Associate Sponsors

Uflex consolidated net profit declines 73.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales decline 4.29% to Rs 3526.31 crore

Net profit of Uflex declined 73.58% to Rs 36.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 136.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.29% to Rs 3526.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3684.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3526.313684.22 -4 OPM %12.3612.32 -PBDT263.91319.31 -17 PBT61.54147.27 -58 NP36.15136.82 -74

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

