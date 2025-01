UFO Moviez India consolidated net profit rises 233.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.41% to Rs 138.69 crore

Net profit of UFO Moviez India rose 233.84% to Rs 15.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.41% to Rs 138.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 118.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.138.69118.1221.9815.4029.7016.9419.966.0115.294.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News