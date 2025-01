Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 18.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.73% to Rs 596.70 crore

Net profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs rose 18.94% to Rs 96.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 81.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.73% to Rs 596.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 538.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.596.70538.9025.8126.09173.80151.90138.30115.9096.7081.30

