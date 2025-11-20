Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UFO Moviez surges after signing exclusive advertising rights deal with Miraj Cinemas

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
UFO Moviez India jumped 10.94% to Rs 85.86 after the company announced a strategic alliance with Miraj Cinemas for exclusive advertising rights across 239 screens in 49 cities and 72 locations.

With this collaboration, UFO Moviezs total cinema advertising network will expand to over 4000 screens, further strengthening its position as Indias largest integrator of in-cinema screen inventory.

This partnership will also significantly enhance UFOs multiplex screen portfolio, increasing it to over 2500 multiplex screens, and firmly consolidating its leadership as the largest multiplex on-screen advertising network in the country.

Rajesh Mishra, executive director and group CEO, UFO Moviez, said: "We are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Miraj Cinemas, through which we will expand our multiplex presence to over 2500 screens nationwide.

This collaboration provides us with access to 239 additional multiplex screens, significantly strengthening our reach across key Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets."

UFO Moviez India is Indias largest in-cinema advertising platform. As on 30 September 2025, UFOs global network, along with subsidiaries and associates, spans 3,598 screens. UFO has created a pan India, in-cinema advertising platform with generally long-term advertising rights to 3,795 screens.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 110.78 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

