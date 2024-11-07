Ultramarine & Pigments consolidated net profit rises 8.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.98% to Rs 160.89 croreNet profit of Ultramarine & Pigments rose 8.00% to Rs 18.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.98% to Rs 160.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 146.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales160.89146.29 10 OPM %16.8916.54 -PBDT29.9127.45 9 PBT24.2121.96 10 NP18.6317.25 8
