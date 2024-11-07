Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 21.52% in the September 2024 quarter

AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 21.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.61% to Rs 579.16 crore

Net profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 21.52% to Rs 147.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 121.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.61% to Rs 579.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 496.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales579.16496.66 17 OPM %77.1073.89 -PBDT198.95164.17 21 PBT190.02156.54 21 NP147.91121.72 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Supriya Sule rules out reconciliation with Ajit Pawar while he's with BJP

BFSI summit LIVE: Data science can help pre-identify those vulnerable to cyber fraud, says Chugh

Donald Trump's comeback: Govt closely monitors potential impact on India

Trent Q2FY25 results: PAT rises 44.3% to Rs 338.75 cr despite headwinds

PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match begins at 8 PM

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story