AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 21.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.61% to Rs 579.16 crore

Net profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 21.52% to Rs 147.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 121.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.61% to Rs 579.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 496.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.579.16496.6677.1073.89198.95164.17190.02156.54147.91121.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News