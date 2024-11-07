Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

South India Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:02 PM IST
Sales rise 39.79% to Rs 101.77 crore

Net Loss of South India Paper Mills reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.79% to Rs 101.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 72.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales101.7772.80 40 OPM %6.316.36 -PBDT1.860.04 4550 PBT-2.27-4.52 50 NP-1.21-3.38 64

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

