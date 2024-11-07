Emami standalone net profit rises 30.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.11% to Rs 709.01 crore

Net profit of Emami rose 30.88% to Rs 214.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 163.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 709.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 701.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.709.01701.2031.9229.58260.21216.94220.53175.54214.10163.58

