Sales rise 23.00% to Rs 160.54 croreNet profit of Ultramarine & Pigments remain constant at Rs 16.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.00% to Rs 160.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 130.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales160.54130.52 23 OPM %16.4920.63 -PBDT27.6027.14 2 PBT22.0622.11 0 NP16.5416.54 0
