Laurus Labs consolidated net profit declines 49.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.11% to Rs 1194.91 croreNet profit of Laurus Labs declined 49.66% to Rs 12.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 1194.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1181.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1194.911181.79 1 OPM %14.3314.11 -PBDT124.52131.13 -5 PBT18.4640.58 -55 NP12.5124.85 -50
