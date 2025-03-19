Transrail Lighting shares gain 4% on securing orders worth Rs 1,647-cr

Transrail Lighting shares climbed 4.23 per cent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 523.95 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the intra-day deals on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. The northward move in the company's share price is fueled by the news that the company has secured new orders worth Rs 1,647 crore in T&D and Railway businesses.

These new orders, according to an exchange filing made by the company, include Letters of Awards (LOAs) for major T&D projects in the overseas market involving EPC of transmission lines and substations.

"With year-to-date (YTD) order inflows close to Rs 9,200 crore, we continue to build a project portfolio that supports profit-led growth. This balanced mix of domestic and international project wins this year reflects our strategic focus on expanding globally while strengthening our presence in India. As we move forward, we remain focused on execution and leveraging emerging opportunities to sustain our momentum," said Randeep Narang, MD & CEO of Transrail Lighting.

Transrail Lighting is an engineering, procurement, and construction company with a primary focus on the power transmission and distribution business. Headquartered in India, it is a global enterprise with a footprint in 59 countries across five continents. The company provides turnkey solutions in design, engineering, supply, manufacturing, construction, and testing services across all its business verticals, which include Power T&D, Civil Construction, Railways, Poles & Lighting, and Solar EPC. It has more than 1,900 employees. As part of the Power T&D business, Transrail has large-scale manufacturing facilities in India for Galvanized Lattice Towers, Overhead Conductors, and Galvanized Monopoles, in addition to a well-accredited Tower testing facility.

As of March 19, Transrail Lighting's market capitalisation stands at Rs 6,847.06 crore on the NSE.

Shares of Transrail Lighting made their debut on the bourses on December 27, 2024, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The company's shares listed at Rs 590 per share on the NSE, against the issue price of Rs 432.

Transrail Lighting shares continued to trade higher on the bourses. At around 02:04 PM on Wednesday, the company's shares were trading at Rs 512.40 apiece, up 1.94 per cent from the previous close of Rs 502.65 on the NSE.

At the same time, the benchmark equity indices were also trading in positive territory. The BSE Sensex was up by 189 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 75,490 levels, while the Nifty 50 traded 86 points, or 0.38 per cent higher, at 22,920 levels.