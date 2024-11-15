Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit rises 332.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.74% to Rs 110.57 crore

Net profit of Ducon Infratechnologies rose 332.50% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 110.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 108.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.110.57108.687.454.325.571.754.971.173.460.80

