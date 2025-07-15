Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unemployment Rate unchanged at 5.6% in Jun-25

Unemployment Rate unchanged at 5.6% in Jun-25

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Ministry of Statistics announced today that labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in Current Weekly Status (CWS) among persons of age 15 years and above was 54.2% during June 2025 as compared to 54.8% during May, 2025. LFPR in rural areas was 56.1% and LFPR in urban areas was 50.4% during June, 2025 for persons of the same age group. It noted further that Unemployment Rate (UR) in CWS among persons of age 15 years and above has remained same as 5.6% in May, 2025 and June, 2025.

LFPR in CWS for male of age 15 years and above in rural and urban areas were respectively 78.1% and 75.0% during June, 2025 which marked a marginal decline from the corresponding LFPR estimates of 78.3% and 75.1% respectively for rural and urban areas during May, 2025.

LFPR among female of age 15 years and above for rural areas was 35.2% during June, 2025.

Worker Population Ratio (WPR) in CWS in rural areas among persons of age 15 years and above was 53.3% during June, 2025. WPR in urban areas among persons of the same age group was 46.8% in June 2025 with the overall WPR at the country level observed as 51.2% during June, 2025 as compared to 51.7% observed during May, 2025.

WPR for female of age 15 years and above for rural and urban areas were respectively 33.6% and 22.9% in June, 2025 and the overall female WPR of the same age group at the country level was observed as 30.2%.

The marginal decline in LFPR and WPR in June 2025 was largely influenced by seasonal agricultural patterns, intense summer heat limiting outdoor physical work, and a shift of some unpaid helpers, particularly from higher-income rural households, towards domestic chores, according to the Ministry.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

