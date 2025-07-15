Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 1.50%

Nifty Auto index closed up 1.50% at 23905.25 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained 4.76%, TVS Motor Company Ltd rose 2.95% and Bajaj Auto Ltd added 2.76%. The Nifty Auto index is down 5.00% over last one year compared to the 2.83% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index added 1.14% and Nifty PSU Bank index gained 0.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.45% to close at 25195.8 while the SENSEX added 0.39% to close at 82570.91 today.

