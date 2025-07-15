INR gains marginally as local equities move higher

Indian Rupee gained a bit against the US dollar, coming off a two-week low. INR added 5 paise at 85.87 per US dollar right now. The US dollar index eased a bit today and currently trades at 97.69, down marginally on the day. The key equity indices ended with moderate gains today, snapping a four-day losing streak, amid buying interest and encouraging domestic data. Investors will continue to monitor domestic macroeconomic indicators, global tariff-related cues, and corporate earnings announcements. The Nifty settled above the 25,150 mark. All the sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the green with auto, pharma and consumer durables shares leading the gains.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News