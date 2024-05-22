Unichem Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 129.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.36% to Rs 431.70 crore

Net Loss of Unichem Laboratories reported to Rs 129.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 44.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.36% to Rs 431.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 402.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 70.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 202.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.94% to Rs 1704.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1343.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

431.70402.101704.891343.025.874.105.88-3.3926.9116.07109.18-24.35-0.25-13.62-4.06-137.79-129.31-44.27-70.47-202.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News