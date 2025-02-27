Unicommerce announces technology integration with Blinkit

Unicommerce is enabling brands to seamlessly process quick commerce orders on Blinkit using Unicommerce's centralized dashboard.

Unicommerce's plug-and-play integration will allow Unicommerce's extensive client base, which includes leading D2C and retail brands, to manage their orders and inventory, including processing of bulk orders. This will ensure timely deliveries and pre-empt stock outs for consumers ordering through the quick commerce applications.

The technology integration will help retail brands manage the speed and complexities of quick commerce fulfillment, which is a dynamic mix of bulk deliveries at centralized warehouses and need-based further distribution to dark stores. The enhancement will benefit brands that use both Unicommerce and quick commerce platforms such as Blinkit by eliminating the manual process of raising purchase orders, thereby increasing the speed of operations.

Quick commerce is all about speed and availability to meet customer needs. From groceries to beauty products, from toys to kitchen appliances, quick commerce platforms are becoming increasingly important to a range of brands.

