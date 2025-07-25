Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 7.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.38% to Rs 62.99 crore

Net profit of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing declined 7.32% to Rs 19.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 62.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 59.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.62.9959.2131.4243.4430.0926.8024.2024.9919.1220.63

