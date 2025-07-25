Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit rises 70.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 423.57 crore

Net profit of Saurashtra Cement rose 70.89% to Rs 16.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 423.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 385.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.423.57385.808.225.9937.2825.0326.5914.7416.859.86

