eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 26.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 19.52% to Rs 934.56 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services rose 26.94% to Rs 141.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 111.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.52% to Rs 934.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 781.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales934.56781.92 20 OPM %23.6021.28 -PBDT224.95179.56 25 PBT188.06147.91 27 NP141.68111.61 27

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

