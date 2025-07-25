eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 26.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.52% to Rs 934.56 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services rose 26.94% to Rs 141.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 111.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.52% to Rs 934.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 781.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.934.56781.9223.6021.28224.95179.56188.06147.91141.68111.61

